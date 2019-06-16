JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

J-K Guv expresses grief over demise of SHO Arshad Khan

Man held for Fb post on Tripura CM remanded in police custody for 2 days
Business Standard

Adityanath meets Rajnath, Piyush

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal at their residences here.

Officials said both these meetings were courtesy calls after the swearing-in of the Union Cabinet.

They also said Adityanath discussed issues related to his state.

The UP chief minister was here to attend the NITI Aayog meeting on Saturday. He also paid a visit to the National War Memorial and National Police Memorial in the national capital on Sunday.

He said sacrifices of security personnel will continue to inspire generations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 21:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU