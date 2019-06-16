Adityanath meets Rajnath, Piyush

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal at their residences here.
Officials said both these meetings were courtesy calls after the swearing-in of the Union Cabinet.
They also said Adityanath discussed issues related to his state.
The UP chief minister was here to attend the NITI Aayog meeting on Saturday. He also paid a visit to the National War Memorial and National Police Memorial in the national capital on Sunday.
He said sacrifices of security personnel will continue to inspire generations.
