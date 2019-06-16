Observe Kalam's birthday as National Students Day: BJP leader to govt

should observe October 15, the birth anniversary of former A P J Abdul Kalam, as National Students Day, a from Telangana has proposed to the government.

In a letter written to Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, BJP's former member said the has already declared this as 'World Students Day'.

He said various educational institutions are already observing Kalam's birthday in their own way.

"I pray for your prompt expeditious initiative to declare October 15 as National Students and ensure to observe befittingly in all the educational institutions of all levels, so that as the Missile Man dreamt, you can utilise the as the occasion to ignite the minds of our students," Rapolu said in the letter.

He added that Kalam's birthday should be observed with equal zeal like the nation observes other sensitising events such as June 21 as World Yoga Day and August 7 as National Handloom Day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)