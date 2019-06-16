3 youth on bike killed in road accident

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Nagapattinam 

Three youths were killed on the spot near Porayar in Nagapattinam district Sunday when the bike they were riding was involved in a head-on collision with an omni bus, said police.

The mishap happened when the omni bus bound for Nagapattinam from Chennai was negotiating a curve on the Villupuram-Nagapattinam stretch of the national highway.

A case has been registered and the bus driver arrested.

First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 21:31 IST

