Adityanath's proposed rally in Bankura cancelled in absence of permission for chopper landing: BJP

The BJP Monday



cancelled a public rally of Uttar Pradesh in Bankura scheduled for Tuesday claiming that the district administration was "dilly-dallying" on giving permission for the landing of his helicopter.

"We have decided to cancel the Bankura rally of Yogi Adityanath tomorrow as the district administration is dilly- dallying on giving permission for the landing of his chopper. We didn't want to take any risk and so we cancelled it," West Bengal BJP said.

Adityanath's rally in Purulia Tuesday will take place as per schedule as of now, Ghosh said.

The tussle between the TMC and the BJP became uglier Sunday with the government denying permission to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's chopper to land in the state and let him address two scheduled rallies in north Bengal.

Adityanath had to address the rallies in Raigunj and Balurghat via telephone.

He lashed out at the "anti-people" (TMC) government in the state, saying the days of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule were "numbered".

