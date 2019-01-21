JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Trump had conversations on Moscow tower up to the 2016 US elections: lawyer

Zimbabwe president cuts short foreign tour over protests
Business Standard

African Union delays delegates' trip to Kinshasa over vote result

AFP  |  Addis Ababa 

The African Union has postponed sending a delegation to the DR Congo over the country's disputed presidential election after the Constitutional Court declared Felix Tshisekedi the victor, an AU spokeswoman said Sunday.

"All I can confirm at this time is that the trip has been postponed. We will release a statement shortly," said Ebba Kalando, spokeswoman for the head of the AU Commission, Chadian Moussa Faki.

This comment comes after an AU source earlier had said the pan-African organisation was cancelling its trip to Democratic Republic of Congo.

At a summit on Thursday, AU leaders had cited "serious doubts" about the election figures and called for the announcement of the final results to be delayed.

The European Union concurred with the AU assessment, a spokeswoman had said.

But the 16-nation Southern African Development Community congratulated Felix Tshisekedi, a longtime opposition leader, on Sunday for being declared president-elect and called for a peaceful handover of power.

The AU mission to Kinshasa, to be led by Faki and AU chairman Paul Kagame, the Rwandan president, had originally been set for Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 00:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements