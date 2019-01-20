JUST IN
Four hurt in MP tyre company fire

Press Trust of India  |  Mandsaur (MP) 

A major fire occurred Sunday in a tyre factory on Multanpura-Ralayta road near here in Madhya Pradesh, leaving four workers seriously injured, police said.

At least ten labourers were working at the unit when the fire erupted this evening, Additional Superintendent of Police SS Kanesh told PTI.

The injured workers sustained 40 to 60 per cent burn injuries, he said, adding that they were referred to hospital in Indore district for better treatment.

As many as 25 fire tenders are trying to extinguish the blaze, the ASP said tonight.

First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 23:55 IST

