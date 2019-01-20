Four hurt in MP tyre company fire

A major fire occurred Sunday in a tyre factory on Multanpura-Ralayta road near here in Madhya Pradesh, leaving four workers seriously injured, police said.

At least ten labourers were working at the unit when the fire erupted this evening, of Police SS told

The injured workers sustained 40 to 60 per cent burn injuries, he said, adding that they were referred to hospital in district for better treatment.

As many as 25 fire tenders are trying to extinguish the blaze, the ASP said tonight.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)