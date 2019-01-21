Presidency VC tells fasting students to call off stir

Presidency University Vice Chancellor on Sunday urged a section of agitating students to immediately withdraw their stir against a disciplinary action by the varsity.

met the seven students, who have been fasting since Friday to protest the December 19 notification by Presidency authorities to suspend three students for locking the gate of the university in September, during the agitation regarding accommodation at the

"This is not the way. Please withdraw your fast immediately," the VC, who came to the varsity to attend the 202nd Founders' Day programme, told the agitating students.

The seven protesting students include the three facing suspension.

One of the agitating students, Ujan, said the VC had wanted the three to offer an "unconditional apology" but "we cannot do that".

had earlier reduced the suspension period from one year to six months "considering their career prospects".

A said the authorities are upset with the students taking the path of agitation on the founders' day programme, which hosted eminent invitees.

