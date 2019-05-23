After Modi, BJP leaders in Rajasthan remove 'chowkidar' prefix on Twitter

-
-
Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed the 'chowkidar' prefix from his Twitter handle on Thursday, BJP leaders in Rajasthan replicated the move.
Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Union ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Arjun Ram Meghwal, state MPs Om Birla and Diya Kumari removed the prefix from their profile pages on Twitter.
The prefix was maintained on profiles of BJP state president Madan Lal Saini, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other leaders till late Thursday evening.
"Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level. Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India's progress," the prime minister had tweeted after removing the chowkidar prefix.
