Lawyer attacks judge in Pakistan, gets 18 years in jail

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

A Pakistani court, in a first of its kind verdict in the recent history, Thursday sentenced a lawyer to over 18 years in jail for injuring a judge by throwing a chair at him during the hearing of a case in Faislabad.

The Faislabad anti-terrorism court sent Advocate Imran Manj in prison for 18-and-a-half-years and also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on him for attacking the judge.

Manj had on April 25 thrown a chair at Civil Judge Khalid Mahmood Waraiach during the hearing of a case in the Jaranwala district court in Faislabad, about 150 kms from here.

The judge suffered injuries in the attack.

Following the attack, the judges also boycotted work in protest against the attack and demanded action against the lawyer.

The Punjab Bar Council has also cancelled the lawyer's licence.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 19:31 IST

