After PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to set foot in Odisha

and are set to tour Odisha this month, following Narendra Modi's back-to-back visits to the state.

Shah will address a public meeting at Kulia in district on January 29 and attend the party's tribal front convention at Puri on February 3, Prithviraj Harichandan said.

The senior BJP leader's scheduled visit to the state on January 18 was cancelled in view of his

All Committee (AICC) Rahul Gandhi will visit Odisha every month till the general elections, Congress' Odisha In-charge told reporters here.

Gandhi's tour to Odisha will kickstart on January 25 from Tamando on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar city, where he will attend public rallies and meet party workers.

"He has a special place in his heart for the people of Odisha, especially the tribal and underprivileged population in the state," Singh said.

Asked about Gandhi's agenda during the ensuing visit, he said the will target both the ruling BJD and the BJP, as they "betrayed" the people of Odisha and "played" with their emotions.

On the recent resignation of some leaders from the Congress in the state, Singh said there was likely personal interest involved in their decision to quit.

Both the BJD and the BJP are "luring" the Congress leaders to join their parties, he said, adding, that they are "afraid" of the grand old party.

Singh added that the Congress has already finalised the prospective list of the first 50 candidates, who will be allotted tickets for the polls. The names will be announced by February.

Meanwhile, BJD president and Odisha Minister is scheduled to visit Jharsuguda and Bolangir districts on Thursday.

has visited Odisha thrice between December and this month, the latest being on January 15.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)