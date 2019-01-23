Nun issued second notice by her congregation

: A nun, who published poems, bought a car and took part in a protest against the former of diocese in connection with a rape case, has been issued a second notice by her congregation to give an explanation in writing for allegedly violating its discipline.

The second notice was issued by the Franciscan Clarist Congregation as she did not turn up before her congregation head after being summoned to give the explanation.

Sister Lucy Kalappura, who took part in a protest against the former of the diocese in connection with a rape case, was earlier issued a notice by the Aluva-based Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC), for leading a life "against principles of religious life".

Sister Kalappura said she would respond in writing to the to the charges levelled against her.

She alleged that some 14 charges have been levelled against her, many of which were a "deliberate attempt to paint me in a bad light."



"I am deeply hurt by such baseless allegations against me. It is a kind of a threat, aiming to put me under mental stress," sister Kalapura, belonging to the FCC's St Mary's province at Mananthavady, told over phone.

"I feel alienated,"she said when asked about her thoughts after receiving such notices from her congregation head.

Sister Kalappura was asked to meet the superior general sister in person this month.

The congregation accused her of not turning up on the dates given to her.

"Instead, you appeared in the media to justify your scandalous acts of violation against the Rule and Constitution of Franciscan Clarist Congregation and the way of life of the congregation," the superior general said in her second notice.

It alleged that the nun "violated the dress code of FCC in public without any permission" and "caused grave external scandal and harm to the Church" by participating in the protest held by the 'Save Our Sisters Action Council' on September 20, 2018 at Kochi, seeking the arrest of Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun in

The congregation directed Sister Kalappura to give her explanation in writing before February 6.

It described her actions as "improper behaviour in religious life and violations of religious discipline."



Sister Kalappura said replying to the charges levelled against her was a time-taking process.

"So it may take some more time beyond the final date (February 6) to give an explanation in writing," she said.

In its first letter issued early this month, the congregation had termed as "grave violations",the nun having a driving licence, buying a car, taking a loan for it and publishing a book, spending money without the permission and knowledge of her superiors.

The provincial superior had denied permission to Sister Lucy to publish her collection of poems.

She, however, published her book 'Snehamazhayil' without seeking permission from her superiors.

The congregation had also termed as a "grave scandal",the nun's participation in discussions on TV channels and writing articles for non-Christian newspapers, "making false charges against the Catholic leadership and belittling it."



The sister had invited the wrath of the Church by participating in a street protest in Kochi by five nuns of the Catholic religious order Missionaries of Jesus, who were demanding the arrest of Bishop Mulakkal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)