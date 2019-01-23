146 rebels arrested in North Chhotanagar division last year

At least 146 rebels were arrested in the North Chhotanagpur division of and huge cache of arms and ammunition seized in more than 2,334 operations last year, a has said.

The North Chhotanagpur division comprises of Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, Chatra, Koderma and districts.

DIG (North Chhotanagpur division) Tuesday said that 1,221 operations were carried out against the rebels in district while 675 operations conducted by followed by (19), Hazaribagh (380) and Koderma (49).

The DIG said that a total of 116 firearms, 725 kg explosive, 196 detonators, 5,381 live cartridges and 39 magazines and Rs 15.32 lakh cash were seized during operations.

He also said that four rebels had surrendered with arms to join the mainstream in district last year.

