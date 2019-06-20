AGP delegation meets PM

A delegation of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed with him various issues concerning the state.
The team, led by AGP president and Assam minister Atu Bora, apprised the Prime Minister about the prevailing situation in the state.
Newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya said it was a courtesy call on Modi, who was elected as Prime Minister for the second consecutive time.
The AGP delegation also met Home Minister Amit Shah.
Apart from Bora, the AGP team included Baishya, Assam ministers Keshab Mahanta and Phani Bhusan Choudhury.
The AGP is a constituent of the NDA and a partner in the Assam government.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU