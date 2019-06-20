TWAD officials review water situation in 7 districts

-
ALSO READ
K'tka: As water crisis looms in Shivamogga, officials inspect water processing unit
TN seeks Rs 5,398 crore from Centre for water projects
All steps underway for drinking water supply to Chennai: CM
Parched Chennai will get drinking water, assures CM (2nd Lead)
TN to spend Rs 1,015 cr to tackle water shortage
-
Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board (TWAD) managing director C N Maheswaran Thursday convened a meeting here to review the water situation and problem in seven districts of the region.
The TWAD officials from Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Salem, Namakkal and Karur districts participated in the meeting in which Maheswaran suggested organising meetings to create awareness among the public on the importance of the water, its management and judicious use.
As the state received 60 per cent lesser rain this year, the officials from Corporations to Gram Panchayat-levels should arrange to distribute water-starved areas by taking the commodity from water-surplus regions, he said.
Also, he suggested carrying out works like repairs of broken pipelines and motor for pumping water on warfooting so that the people should not suffer and ensure that the drinking water reached the most remote areas in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU