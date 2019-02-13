JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

DHFL CEO Harshil Mehta resigns
Business Standard

Agreements approved with foreign govts in fields of space, tourism, counter-terrorism: Cabinet

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a series of agreements with foreign governments in the field of counter-terrorism, tourism and outer space.

The Cabinet approved MoU between India and Morocco for setting up of a joint working group (JWG) on counter-terrorism.

Setting up of the JWG would help cases relating to terrorist attacks. The MoU would be the basis for obtaining/ exchanging information on terrorist activities, an official statement said.

Another agreement with Finland, relates to cooperation in the field of peaceful uses of outer space. The MoU has already been signed in January here.

Two agreements with Argentina and Saudi Arabia were also cleared to promote tourism, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 22:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements