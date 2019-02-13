Agreements approved with foreign govts in fields of space, tourism, counter-terrorism: Cabinet

The on Wednesday approved a series of agreements with foreign governments in the field of counter-terrorism, tourism and outer space.

The Cabinet approved MoU between and for setting up of a joint working group (JWG) on counter-

Setting up of the JWG would help cases relating to terrorist attacks. The MoU would be the basis for obtaining/ exchanging information on terrorist activities, an official statement said.

Another agreement with Finland, relates to cooperation in the field of peaceful uses of outer space. The MoU has already been signed in January here.

Two agreements with and were also cleared to promote tourism, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)