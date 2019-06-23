Agriculture operation picks up in Ganjam district

Agriculture operation has picked up in Odisha's district following widespread rainfall in last three days, officials said.

"The much awaited rains will help the farmers to start agriculture operation, particularly sowing and of paddy," said Agriculture (DDA) of district,

Though the arrival of rains was delayed, it is not too late for sowing operation, he said.

The agriculture operation, which generally starts just before Raja festival in the district was not taking place due to delay in the arrival of the southwest monsoon.

"We will start seed sowing and in some places with rains lashing all areas in the district," said Ashok Nayak, a in Mathura in Polasara block.

The district administration has set a target to cultivate around 2.10 lakh hectares of paddy cultivation during this kharif season as against the last year's achievement of 2.08 lakh hectares, said an

The administration aims at a productivity of 40 quintal per acre this year. The yield rate of last year was 38 quintal per acre, he said.

Farmers' organisations, however, apprehended that the agriculture operation in the district might be affected due to shortage of seeds and fertilizers.

"With rainfall being experienced, the farmers in several areas require short-duration paddy seeds. However, there is no stock of such seeds in the district at present," claimed of Rushikulya Raita Mahasabha.

The DDA said around 40,000 quintal seeds of different varieties have already been disbursed through selling points, including primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) to the farmers.

More quantities of seeds are expected to reach the district. The state-owned state seeds corporation, is procuring seeds from different agencies, including National Seed Corporation (NSC) to tide over the shortage, said Behera.

Similarly, the district has a stock of around 13,000 metric tonne of fertilizer and another 20,000 metric tonne would arrive soon, the said.

