HC grants interim protection to BJP leaders in BJD councillor murder case

The on Tuesday granted interim protection from coercive action to BJP leaders Golak and Bhrugu Buxipatra in connection with the murder case of in district.

Asking the to submit the case details in the court, the single bench of Justice posted the matter for hearing on March 19.

Police have been restrained from taking any coercive action against the two BJP leaders. Notices were issued to and Buxipatra under section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code to assist police in investigation of the murder case, court sources said.

Summonses were issued to and Buxipatra by police in January this year in connection with the murder of in September 2017.

Suspecting foul play and terming the summonses "vendetta politics" by the ruling BJD, Mohapatra and Buxipatra have approached the court seeking anticipatory bail.

Pradhan was hacked to death by a group of assailants near his home in Chhatrapur area of district on September 16, 2017.

Nineteen people, including BJP's and member N Duryodhan Reddy, have been arrested in the case so far.

