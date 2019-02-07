Odisha BJP leader fails to appear before police in BJD

Senior BJP leader Thursday failed to appear before the police in district for questioning in connection with the murder of a BJD youth leader, citing ill health,police said.

(SDPO), Chhatrapur Ramesh Chandra Sethi said he will be called again for questioning in the case.

Police had earlier interrogated Mohapatra, of BJP's unit, about one-and-a-half years ago in the case relating to the murder of Laxmidutta Pradhan, on September 17, 2017, police said.

The BJP leader, who was summoned to appear before police on Thursday, sought more time from police through his legal representative, they said addding another senior state has also been summoned to depose before police on February 9.

As many as 19 persons, including BJPs district and Laxmipur panchayat samiti member N Duryodhan Reddy, have been arrested in the case, police said.

Reddy and Nayak, stated to be the mastermind in the murder, had been arrested by police from Derhadun in Uttarakhand on October 28, 2017.

As part of the investigation, the two BJP leaders will be questioned on their alleged role in harbouring the accused in the murder case, said the SDPO.

