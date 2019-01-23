Ahead of polls, Rahul Gandhi makes key changes in Congress

made key changes in the party's ranks Wednesday with an eye on the upcoming national elections.

Apart from appointing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as for East and Jyotiraditya Scindia as for UP West, Gandhi replaced with K C Venugopal as (organisation).

Gehlot was made the of after the party formed government in the state.

Venugopal will continue to be party's general secretary in-charge for Karnataka, a statement said.

of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad was appointed the party's general secretary in-charge of He was in-charge for

The post for fell vacant after was made Madhaya Pradesh

also appointed and as attached to the general secretary in-charge of

It also appointed and as in the party's data analytics department.

Gandhi also accepted the names of Apsara Reddy, Sunita Sehrawat, Akanksha Ola, Nandita Hooda, Jyoti Rautela, Chaman Farzana, and R Sudha as office bearers of the All India Mahila

has been appointed as the of the Himachal Pradesh Mahila Congress and has been appointed of the Andhra Pradesh Mahila Congress.

Gandhi also approved the appointment Nardev Kanwar as of the Himachal Pradesh Fishermen Congress and as the president of Gurdaspur district Congress committee in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)