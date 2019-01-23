R-Day parade to see 'Nari Shakti' on display; INA veterans to take part for first time

The 70th parade will be a dazzling display of 'Nari Shakti', led by the contingent, besides a lone woman exhibiting bike stunts on as part of the iconic team.

Addressing a press conference here Wednesday, Maj Gen Rajpal Punia, of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, also said that four (INA) veterans, aged over 90 years, will also take part in the parade for the first time.

The artillery gun system M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers, recently acquired from the US and K9 Vajra, a self-propelled artillery gun will be new additions this year, he said.

is a symbol of the prime minister's Make in initiative, Punia added.

"This parade will also be an amazing display of 'Nari Shakti' (women power), as many contingents will be led by women, besides an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles," he said.

Contingents of the Navy, Army Service Corps and a unit of (transportable satellite terminal) will all be led by women officers.

Asked if this will see the largest participation ever of women in the parade, Punia, said, "Seeing the level of their involvement in this year's parade, with all-women contingent, and other contingent leaders, it is the largest participation of women in the parade."



The all-women contingent will create a history this year by participating for the first time in a Republic Day parade.

Maj Khushboo Kanwar, 30, and mother of a child, who will lead a contingent of the Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force in the country, was brimming with pride.

"Leading an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles is a matter of great honour and pride for me. We have practiced very hard...I am a daughter of a from and if I can accomplish this, then any girl can fulfil her dream," she told on the sidelines of the

A full-dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade was held here Wednesday.

Punia, also the in this year's parade, said, INA veterans will take part in a Republic Day parade for the first time.

"Also, in a first, four INA veterans, aged between 90-100 years will take part in the parade. INA soldiers had links with the British Indian Army, so they also have links with our legacy," he said, adding, that they tried to contact those veterans who were alive and there was no criteria for their selection.

Army sources said this is also the first time ever when the is will participate as a contingent in the parade.

"The present Army is the of this brigade. There are seven different Gorkha regiments which make up the The leading the brigade is Capt Abhaysheraz Sandhu, a third-generation soldier in the armed forces," a source said.

A host of the country's air defence capabilities will be showcased during the Republic Day celebrations here, including a 'vic' formation of aircraft, whose lead plane will be flying using a mix of traditional and bio-fuel for the first time during the parade.

Punia said besides 'Nari Shakti' and various thematic tableaux of the three services and different states and ministries, the theme of will also be reflected in the parade.

Capt from the will perform bike stunts alongside her male teammates as part of daredevils, a major attraction every Republic Day.

"I am the first woman to be part of daredevils segment of the parade. It took a lot of practice to perfect the stunts. But I am proud of this accomplishment. Women can do anything," said the 28-year-old who hails from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh.

"I will perform a standing salute on a bike," she said.

Lt Ambika Sudhakaran, who will lead a marching naval contingent of 144 young sailors said, "Men and women are marching shoulder-to-shoulder to serve the nation."



Lt Bhavana Kasturi will lead a contingent of the Army Service Corps' and Capt Bhavna Syal, a third-generation officer in the armed forces, will front the transportable satellite terminal's contingent.

For the first time, Shankhnaad, a military tune composed by an Indian classical music exponent based on a poem penned by a veteran, will also be played during the parade.

The combination of military bands of the Sikh Light Infantry, and the Ladakh Scouts will play the tune, officials said.

