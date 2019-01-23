West Indies batsmen make strong start against England

were off to an encouraging start at 89 for one at lunch on the opening day of the first Test against England at the in on Wednesday.

Debutant impressed with a stroke-filled innings of 44 off 53 balls with eight fours, before becoming the only wicket to fall in the session after won the toss and chose to bat first on a pitch which has so far offered very little encouragement for the faster bowlers.

senior opening partner, Kraigg Brathwaite, will resume after the interval on 31 in partnership with (14 not out).

England dropped a selectorial bombshell before the start of play in omitting senior seamer Stuart Broad, a veteran of 134 Tests with 433 wickets to his name, in preference for a second specialist spinner in Adil Rashid, given the expectation of greater assistance for the slow bowlers than had been initially expected in the lead-in to the match.

shared the new ball with but while Anderson was the of accuracy and economy, neither could effect the breakthrough with Campbell starting brightly in taking two boundaries to third man in the first over he faced from Curran.

However, his aggressive intent eventually got the better of him when Moeen Ali came into the attack. Clearly intent on beating the off-spinner off his line, Campbell swept two boundaries immediately but fell palpably leg-before in Ali's second over when the left-hander missed another attempted sweep to end an opening partnership of 53.

Brathwaite, usually a phlegmatic occupier of the crease, followed lead in attacking Ali by hoisting a rare six -- just his tenth in 54 Tests -- over wide long-on with the lunch interval approaching.

In contrast to their opponents, have gone into the match with four frontline seamers as lanky pacer Alzarri Joseph, whose last Test was against England in 17 months earlier, makes a return to the team with left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican omitted.

England started the three-game series on a five-match winning streak while the have lost their last four Tests, in and Bangladesh, all inside three days.

