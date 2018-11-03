AIADMK brainstorming session to take on DMK in 20 assy

:The ruling AIADMK held a brainstorming session here Saturday on how best it could take on the main opposition and rival leader T T V Dhinakaran led-AMMK in the by-elections expected for 20 constituencies in

Chaired by party presidium E Madusudanan, the meeting was steered by the -the numero uno party slot- held by Deputy O Panneerselvam and party co-coordinator and K Palaniswami.

The meet took stock of the current political situation in the 20 constituencies, AIADMK's previous performances and the dire need to win the 20 seats, vis-a-vis the challenge posed by DMK, especially in segments like Tiruvarur, represented by the late patriarch, M Karunanidhi.

Also, local level issues and challenges, including the one posed by rival Dhinakaran led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in certain pockets were considered, sources said.

Asked about the poll strategy evolved at the meet, party organising secretary and Fisheries D told reporters, "we cannot disclose secrets to you...we cannot reveal the strategy that was discussed."



The Minister, part of the 10-member party poll team for Perambur constituency here, said a strategy was however in place to win all 20 constituencies and "there is no necessity to disclose it."



To another question, he said the invite to return to AIADMK was valid for those who had left the party due to differences, but not for Dhinakaran or his extended family, including V K (former of late J Jayalalithaa).

said the party was ready to face the bypolls whenever it was held, be it immediately or along with the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The candidates for the bypolls would be decided by the high command after the announces the schedule, he said.

"The party is united and will trounce rivals," he said.

State Ministers, MLAs and MPs, who also formed part of 20 teams (each comprising four to 10 members and all designated as by-election in charges) constituted to take care of poll preparations, took part in the brainstorming session.

The by-elections - the schedule for which is yet to be announced by the Election Commission- are perceived to be an acid test for the Palaniswami-led government since the outcome will have a bearing on its survival.

The and its allies together have 97 MLAs (DMK 88 8 and IUML 1) in the assembly as against the ruling AIADMK's 116 (excluding P Dhanapal) in the 234-member House.

AMMK T T V Dhinakaran is an independent MLA from RK Nagar constituency.

There are 20 vacancies, including those caused by the disqualification of 18 ruling party MLAs, who have backed Dhinakaran and two others caused by the deaths of two sitting legislators.

Karunanidhi, who represented Tiruvarur and AIADMK's A K (Tiruparankundram) passed away recently.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)