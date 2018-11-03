India, Zimbabwe ink 6 agreements as Naidu meets Prez Mnangagwa, VP Mohadi

and on Saturday signed six signed agreements, including on mining, Information and (ICT), visa waiver and as Vice Venkaiah met and his deputy and held wide-ranging talks here.

arrived here Friday night on the second leg of his six-day three-nation tour to Africa, which aims at deepening India's strategic cooperation with Botswana, and

During a delegation-level talks held between and his Zimbabwean counterpart, the two sides discussed on a wide range of areas, including defence, security, mining, capacity building, health and agriculture, the Vice President's office tweeted.

"5 MoUs & one Action Plan on ICT were signed in areas ranging from Mining, Visa Waiver, Broadcasting & Culture etc," it further tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Naidu also met Zimbabwe Mnangagwa and recalled India's support to the African nation "even during period of isolation".

The two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation on all fronts.

Mnangagwa expressed his happiness at Naidu visit soon after the in Zimbabwe.

Naidu also met Zimbabwe's Acting S B Moyo.

"A hectic day of bilateral meetings begins! received Acting of #Zimbabwe, Moyo. Both reiterated the strong political engagement and reaffirmed their desire to further strengthen the mutually beneficial relationship," Ministry of tweeted.

Naidu is the the first high-ranking to visit Zimbabwe in 21 years.

Former H D Deve Gowda had visited the African country in 1996.

According to Indian Embassy in Harare, there are about 9,000 Zimbabweans of Indian origin, who are predominantly from the province of The expatriate Indian community in Zimbabwe is very small numbering around 500 members. Some of them are on long term business or work permits, while most are professionals engaged in IT, accountancy and sector.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)