AIADMK greets Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar on Maharashtra

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday greeted BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking over as Chief Minister and Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, respectively, early in the day.
AIADMK Coordinator and state deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam extended his greetings to the two leaders on Twitter.
"I extend my greetings (to both) to work towards a sustained growth of Maharashtra," he said in a tweet.
The AIADMK is a constituent of the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
