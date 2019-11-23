Rajnath pays tributes to former servicemen

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid tributes to former servicemen and their families in Lucknow, and said the country is proud of them.

Addressing the audience, which had gathered at the AMC Stadium here, Singh said: "The nation is proud of its armed forces and equally proud of its ex-servicemen, who can still discharge their duties if the need arises with same confidence. I am assured of this."



The defence minister visited various stalls put up at the stadium and also interacted with former servicemen and their widows.

Singh said Uttar Pradesh had been the birthplace of war heroes like Abdul Hamid and Manoj Pandey, adding that the entire nation would remain indebted to them.

