DMK front surges ahead in TN, Min Pon Radha trails

Delhi: BJP leads in three seats, AAP on second spot in initial trends
AIADMK leading in one assembly constituency

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

AIADMK was leading in one of the 22 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu Thursday, the Election Commission said.

The AIADMK was leading arch rival DMK by a slender margin in Sattur, according to the data made available by the Election Commission.

By-polls to the 22 seats, whose outcome will decide the fate of the AIADMK government headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, were held in two phases, on April 18 and May 21.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 09:36 IST

