40-year-old woman killed by neighbour in Delhi

A 40-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her neighbour in southwest Delhi's Rangpuri near Vasant Kunj, police said Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night. The woman, Rekha Singh, was stabbed in her chest four times by her 22-year-old neighbour, they said.

According to the police, the accused -- -- and the woman had an argument two days ago.

On reaching the spot, police learnt that the woman was shifted to AIIMS trauma centre. She was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Investigations revealed that her neighbour had stabbed her.

Police later arrested the accused and seized the knife used in the crime, Devender Arya, of Police (southwest), said.

Rekha's husband, said that he was at his shop with his eldest son when the incident took place.

Police said the family of the accused he had an accident a few days ago and has been mentally disturbed since then.

However, police said that mental health of the accused is a matter of investigation.

