AIKS to lead dharna at Jantar Mantar from Jan 30

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), a Left-backed farmers' group, will stage a dharna at the Jantar Mantar here from January 30, along with two other organisations, a statement from the group said Wednesday.

The AIKS, the All India Ex-Servicemen Association and the Young Indians Organisation will hold the dharna from January 30 to February 7.

In November last year, the AIKS had led a farmers' rally in the national capital, during which thousands of farmers from across the country had reached Parliament Street in the heart of the city, demanding higher crop prices and farm loan waiver.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 22:40 IST

