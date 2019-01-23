AIKS to lead dharna at Jantar Mantar from Jan 30

The (AIKS), a Left-backed farmers' group, will stage a dharna at the here from January 30, along with two other organisations, a statement from the group said Wednesday.

The AIKS, the All Ex-Servicemen Association and the will hold the dharna from January 30 to February 7.

In November last year, the AIKS had led a farmers' rally in the national capital, during which thousands of farmers from across the country had reached Parliament Street in the heart of the city, demanding higher crop prices and farm loan waiver.

