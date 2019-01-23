Modi's rally in Bengal likely to be rescheduled: Sinha

The proposed rally of Prime Minister at area of North 24 district on January 28 is likely to be rescheduled to February 2, a said Wednesday.

"On February 2, will also address another rally at Durgapur. On February 8 he will address one more rally at Siliguri. However, nothing is finalized as of now," said.

This is for the second time in one month that West Bengal has changed the schedule of Modi's rallies.

Earlier it was decided that the will address a rally at the Brigade Parade Ground on February 8. It was cancelled a few days back and the party said he would attend three rallies in the state starting next week.

It was then scheduled that would address a rally at on February 28, another at Siliguri in north Bengal on February 2 and the third one at -- represented by -- on February 8.

However, on Wednesday evening the state announced that the dates are likely to be altered.

The BJP kick-started its Lok Sabha polls campaign in the state from Tuesday, with a rally of Amit Shah in district.

Shah has set a target to win more than 23 out of the total 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state for the upcoming general election.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)