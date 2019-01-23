Beijing to invest USD 4.4 billion to build 5G network by 2022

Beijing's telecom operators will invest over 30 billion yuan (approximately USD 4.4 billion) to build network in the city by 2022, according to a development plan.

The network will cover the city's core zone, which is often defined as areas within the Second Ring Road, its sub-centre in district, and areas and venues that serve important functions.

The technology will also be applied in major such as the new airport and during important events such as in 2022, according to the 2019-2022 plan published by Municipal Bureau of Economy and on Tuesday.

The city, home to many of the country's top tech companies, plans to develop its 5G-related industry to achieve 200 billion yuan of revenue by 2022, according to the plan, state-run agency reported on Wednesday.

"Obtaining breakthroughs on developing core components for the and putting them into industrial use is the primary task for developing the 5G industry in the city," the plan stated.

will set up product innovation centres, special projects and manufacturing bases in the coming years for developing the key components including parts and chips.

The city aims at having the tech companies reaching a 10 per cent share in the global 5G component market, the plan stated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)