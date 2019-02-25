Air India employee hit by IndiGo bus 'stable and improving'

-
An Air India employee, who was hit by an IndiGo bus carrying passengers to an aircraft at Bengaluru airport on Saturday evening, is "stable and improving" at a hospital, said the spokesperson of the national carrier Monday.
In response to a specific query from PTI about the employee's health, Air India's spokesperson said, "Employee is stable and improving in hospital."
However, IndiGo said in a statement on Sunday that the staffer "escaped unhurt with minor injuries".
Asked if Air India is planning action against IndiGo, the national carrier's spokesperson told PTI on Monday evening, "Concerned agencies are following laid down procedures for such cases."
On Sunday, a senior Air India official said on the condition of anonymity, "Shiv Shankar, a young contractual employee of AI Engineering Services Limited, was returning to the terminal after despatching our Bangalore-Male flight AI265. The IndiGo bus hit him and he was dragged for some distance before the bus stopped."
The official added, "He has suffered serious injuries, including lumbar (vertebrae of spine) fracture. He is in hospital and we are all praying for his recovery."
IndiGo, which is the largest airline in India by passenger market share, stated on Sunday, "IndiGo confirms the incident involving a ferry coach hit at Bangalore airport on February 23 before the departure of 6E2808. The staff escaped unhurt with minor injuries."
IndiGo added, "Concerned authorities have been notified and an investigation is currently in progress with full cooperation from IndiGo."
The standard time of departure of 6E2808 was 6.55 pm from Bengaluru to Delhi.
