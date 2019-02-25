Man arrested in UP over 'anti-national' post

A man was arrested here Monday for allegedly insulting the national flag in a post on social media, police said.

The accused, identified as Monis Khan, was arrested from near Ismailpur village here, they said.

The police action followed after one lodged a complaint alleging that Khan had posted a content, showing disrespect to the tricolour, through his WhatsApp account, they added.

Khan was arrested, his phone has been seized and further investigations are on, police said.

