Surat gets first direct international flight, AI Express flies from Sharjah

Gujarat's 'diamond city' has made it to the international aviation map with the first Air Express flight arriving here carrying 75 passengers from Sharjah, the said on Sunday.

The maiden Air Express flight IX 172 from touched down atthe airport at 11.30 pmon Saturday with 75 passengers on board the aircraft, the said in a statement.

The passengers were received by the airline's K Shyam Sundar and other dignitaries, it said.

With this, has become the 20th destination in the country for the international budget arm of the Air India, the said.

The return flight IX 171 carrying 180 passengers for departed from the past midnight at 12.47 am on Sunday, it said.

Air Express will fly four times a week on the new route, it said.

Surat- is the 47th non-stop direct connection of Express between destinations in India and the Gulf region, the release said.

Express commands as much as 14 per cent of the total air traffic on India-Gulf route, it said.

Besides the Gulf, it operates to South-East Asian countries and also on domestic routes with a fleet of 25 B737s, it added.