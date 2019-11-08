Air India flight makes emergency landing at C'garh airport

A Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Air India flight, carrying over 180 passengers, had to make an emergency landing on Friday evening at Chhattisgarh's Raipur Airport after a fire alarm, an official said.

Air India flight AI 670 made an emergency landing at Swami Vivekanand Airport Raipur at 5.57 pm after the pilot noticed the alarm indicating fire in its left engine, Director Raipur Airport Rakesh Sahay told PTI.

The plane, with 189 passengers on board, took off from Bhubaneswar at 5.06 pm and was en route to Mumbai, he said.

After the flight landed, fire attenders examined the engines but no fire was observed in any of the engines, he said, adding that it could have been some technical snag in the engine which will need further expert examination.

"All passengers are safe and deplaned and have been shifted to the terminal building. Efforts are underway to shift the flight from the runway. This would be done by around 8:30 pm. Till then operation of flights at the airport will be shut," he added.

