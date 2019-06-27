Air India's Mumbai-Newark flight lands in UK after bomb scare

-
A US-bound flight of Air India from Mumbai made a precautionary landing in London Thursday following a bomb threat, the airline said.
The flight landed at the Stansted airport in London, Air India tweeted.
"AI 191 Mumbai-Newark of June 27 has made a precautionary landing at London's Stansted airport due to a bomb threat," the airline said.
