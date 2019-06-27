JUST IN
Air India's Mumbai-Newark flight lands in UK after bomb scare

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A US-bound flight of Air India from Mumbai made a precautionary landing in London Thursday following a bomb threat, the airline said.

The flight landed at the Stansted airport in London, Air India tweeted.

"AI 191 Mumbai-Newark of June 27 has made a precautionary landing at London's Stansted airport due to a bomb threat," the airline said.

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 15:25 IST

