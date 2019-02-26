Air strikes: Pak expresses reservation about OIC's invitation to India

Pakistan's said on Tuesday that he has spoken to his UAE counterpart and "expressed reservations" about invitation to India's to attend the OIC meeting scheduled later this week.

In a strategically significant development, has been invited to the inaugural plenary of the foreign ministers' conclave of the (OIC), a powerful grouping of Muslim majority nations, in from March 1 to 2. Swaraj will attend the meeting as the 'guest of honour'.

Addressing a press conference here after a special meeting of the (NSC) in the wake of India's air strikes inside early Tuesday, Qureshi said the situation has changed now.

"Aggression has been done against a founding member of the OIC," he said, referring to the Indian attack that destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive province, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and commanders.

The air strikes came 12 days after the JeM carried out the Pulwama terror attack in that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

Qureshi said that he has spoken to the of the UAE and expressed Pakistan's reservations for inviting the Indian as of guest in the OIC meeting.

Describing the situation following the Indian air strikes as "serious", Qureshi said that also had telephonic conversations with UAE Sheikh Nahyan as well as Saudi over the development.

On the request of Pakistan, the OIC has summoned an emergency meeting of its at its on Tuesday, said local media reports, but there was no statement from the

The OIC is a grouping of 57 countries, majority of which are Muslim majority. It has usually been supportive of and, often sided with on the Kashmir issue.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)