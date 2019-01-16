BJYM chief to interact with '50 lakh youths' Thursday

The BJP's youth wing will launch its campaign Thursday for the Lok Sabha polls, with its chief set to interact with over 50 lakh youths from over 200 locations through video-conferencing, the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) said Wednesday.

Mahajan will be present in Tawang in near the border to kick-start the "#VijayLakshya2019" (aiming victory in 2019), it said in a statement.

The BJYM claimed that this will be the largest video conference interaction that has ever been done by a political party, with Mahajan set to interact with young volunteers from the remotest of areas such as Leh, Kutch, and Kanyakumari.

