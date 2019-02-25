Airtel, Ciena to build photonic control plane networks

Telecom operator on Monday said it will deploy Ciena's optical and software platforms to build one of the world's "largest" photonic control plane networks in for

The network will provide data services over 4G, 5G and FTTH, Airtel said in a statement.

It would span 130,000 km and connect 4,000-plus towns across

"We will work with to build one of world's largest optical spine and leaf networks, which is also a big step towards 5G readiness... This will not only scale our network for massive capacity but also protect traffic and enhance service delivery to all our customers," said.

Photonics combined with advanced enables a that allows simplified provisioning of end-to-end network wavelengths, speed and capability to handle multiple fiber failures, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)