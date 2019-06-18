Airtel starts 4G services in Lakshadweep

Tuesday announced the launch of services in the Lakshadweep Islands, becoming the first to launch high on the tropical archipelago.

"We are truly proud to become the first operator to launch services in Lakshadweep and put the last remaining remote territory on the digital superhighway. Airtel now reaches the farthest corners of India," Gopal Vittal, MD & ( and South Asia), said in a statement.

Airtel said its are now available across Agatti, Bangaram and to begin with and will be gradually expanded to other islands of the archipelago.

"I would like to congratulate on the launch of 4G services in Lakshadweep. This is yet another milestone towards building a digitally enabled and empowering every Indian through access to digital services," said.

Airtel's 4G services will enable local residents to access video streaming, fast downloads and uploads on their

"It will also give a major boost to the local economy. Lakshadweep is also a popular tourist destination and visitors will also be able to access seamless mobile connectivity over the Airtel 4G network," the statement said.

