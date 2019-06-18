Bulandshahr trio who hatched Rs 25 L robbery on fellow trader arrested

Three persons have been arrested in connection with a Rs 25.12 lakh loot from a in earlier this month, police said Tuesday.

The three men -- Sunil Singh, Umesh Kumar Singh and Pramod -- also traders from Bulandshahr, had allegedly hatched the robbery plan out of personal enmity against Irfan, they said.

On Monday night, one more accused in the case, Robin, was arrested following a gunfight with police in Dadri area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said.

"On June 5, Irfan was returning from and was robbed off Rs 25.12 lakh in Dadri and his was also stolen," of the Police, Meerut Zone, told reporters here.

Later, a case was registered against unidentified persons at the station, he said.

"About Rs 12.10 lakh cash of the looted money has been recovered and a worth Rs 5 lakh that was purchased from the robbed amount has also been impounded," the ADG said.

Besides this, the looted vehicle and the motorcycles used during the crime have also been impounded, he said.

Kumar, who was flanked by Police Vaibhav Krishna, said the loot was carried out by three men and as many were involved in hatching the conspiracy against the trader due to personal enmity.

"All the three who had planned this loot have been arrested, one involved in the the crime was held last night, another has already surrendered before a court, and one is still at large," he added.

Those who had planned the conspiracy have no criminal history, while the other trio has some cases against them, he said.

Sunil, Umesh and Pramod have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, while has also been charged with different sections and under the Arms Act, police said.

