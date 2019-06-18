BJP wants assembly session to discuss JSW land sale

The BJP's unit Tuesday demanded that the convene an assembly session immediately to discuss the sale of land to

Senior leader andformer deputy R Ashoka said the party will intensify its protest on the issue.

The will not accept the cabinet sub-committee report on it, he said.

"On Jindal issue our fight will continue, it will not stop here...we will not leave the issue until it reaches logical end. We are discussing on taking the protest on this issue to district and taluk level," Ashoka said.

He claimed that coalition leaders like H K Patil and JD(S) A H Vishwanath and Basavaraj Horatti have raised objection to the sale of land to

".. party MLA from the region hasalso raised his objection to the sale of land."



The assembly session should be called immediately, Ashoka asserted.

"We are ready to discuss the issue in detail. The CM has said he was ready to discuss with us the issue, instead let him call for assembly session, as not only several leaders ofcoalition parties- and JD(S)-- have also raised the issue," he said.

The BJP's unit, which was on a round-the-clock sit-in since Friday protesting the sale of land to at Ballari and other issues, had even decided to "lay siege" to the chief minister's official residence Sunday, but they were stopped on the way and detained.

The cabinet had recently decided to convert the lease of 3,667 acres to into sale, in accordancewith the initial agreement.

Caught in a row, the state cabinet Friday decided to refer its decision to a cabinet sub-committee for reconsideration.

Stating that there was no need for a cabinet sub-committee, Ashoka said the BJP will not accept its report.

"Decision of leaders of all the parties is that the land should not be given.

Other than H D Kumaraswamy, K J George (industries Minister) and D K Shivakumar (Water Resources Minister), every one is against the sale and have made open statements, also have written letters," he claimed.

There should be discussion on the land given to the firm and the purpose for which the company was usingit and how many jobs have been generated and number ofKannadigas given jobs, he said.

The headed byAshoka which met on Tuesday is likely to take up the land sale issue during its next sitting in about 15 days, according to official sources.

The also demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged IMA jewels fraud case in which thousands of investers have been left in the lurch.

would meet the in a week's time and submit a memorandum demanding justice, he added.

