JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Fadnavis back as Maha CM, Ajit Pawar Dy CM
Business Standard

Ajit Pawar's decision to side with BJP his own, not that of NCP: Sharad Pawar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP was his own and not that of the party.

"Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his," Pawar tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 09:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU