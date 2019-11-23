Duncan fires 61 to seize RSM Classic halfway lead

Tyler Duncan holed out from the fairway for an eagle on the way to a nine-under-par 61 on Friday and two-shot second-round lead in the US PGA Tour RSM Classic in Sea Island, Georgia.

Duncan's career-best round featured seven birdies, including four in the space of five holes from the second through the sixth on the par-70 Seaside Course, in use this week along with the par-72 Plantation Course.

But the highlight of his day came at the par-four eighth, where his tee shot left in the fairway 106 yards from the hole and his high-arching second shot found the cup.

Duncan's 14-under par total of 128 put him two strokes ahead of Colombian Sebastian Munoz, Australian Rhein Gibson and American D.J. Trahan.

"I made a lot of putts, a lot of straight-ish putts, which I struggled with a little bit and we've been working on that a ton," Duncan said.

"I don't think I've ever had back-to-back rounds with no bogeys, so I'm happy to have that, for sure.

"And 61 I think is probably my lowest in competition, so very happy with that as well," added Duncan, whose previous career low was 63 -- achieved twice.

Munoz, winner of the Sanderson Farms Championship in September, posted a seven-under 63 on the Seaside Course where Gibson posted a 64. Trahan notched a nine-under 63 on the Plantation Course.

It was a further stroke back to American Ricky Barnes and Argentina's Fabian Gomez on 131. Barnes carded a 63 on the Plantation Course and Gomez a 63 at Seaside.

Duncan, who returned to the PGA Tour this season courtesy of a 25th-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour priority ranking, is seeking his first PGA Tour title.

He has led or shared the lead on tour twice before -- after each of the first three rounds of the 2017 Safeway Open, where he finished tied for fifth.

