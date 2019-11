12 killed, 10 hurt as mini bus overturns in Rajasthan's Nagaur

Twelve persons were killed and 10 others injured when the mini bus they were travelling in overturned in a bid to save a bull in Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Saturday.

The accident occurred early in the morning, police said, adding that the victims were on their way to Hisar in Haryana from Maharashtra's Latur.

A bull suddenly came in the middle of the highway, forcing the driver to apply sudden breaks, but he could not control the vehicle which overturned.

Twelve persons, including six women, were killed in the incident and 10 injured. Four of the injured persons were admitted to the SMS hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition, while the remaining six were being treated at a Nagaur hospital, the police said.

Ten of the 12 deceased persons were identified as Bhagwan, Sumitra, Palliram, Mayuri, Ramprasad, Govind, Shivprasad, Siddhi, Salu Bai and Supriya.

