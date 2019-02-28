Akbar Travels Partners With Pune-based Travel Technology Startup Vervotech Solutions to Launch their New Hotel Platform

/ -- Travels, India's largest conglomerate, partners with Pune-based technology startup, Vervotech Solutions, to enhance its B2B, B2C and B2E hotel platform in markets across the globe.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813572/Vervotech_Logo.jpg )



Earlier this year, Vervotech Solutions, a technology company based out of Pune, launched a new edge technology platform - NEXUS, a single to connect to all suppliers. Travels has already moved all its across all markets to NEXUS.

" Travels has been planning for a CRS that gives access to hotel inventory from the to the distribution channels in real-time so that hotels are able to reach guests across channels as part of our distribution strategy. Partnership and team work with Vervotech allows us to reach new heights of excellence and perform extraordinarily in hotel aggregation," said Binu George, at Benzy Infotech, The IT arm of Akbar group.

With the vision of making the more efficient and effective, the Vervotech team ensured that this product was developed on the pillars of the cloud-first architecture and a business-focused approach where data was at the core of every decision.

"Launching the product with one of the biggest OTA in the market has been an amazing experience. It has been an honour to work with in India, the UAE, and various other markets," said Sanjay Ghare, at

"Search speed, up-time, and accuracy of all of the information in a booking flow were my key requirements while choosing a for our expansion," said Bhushan Tamhankar, of Hotels at "With Vervotech, we get an edge over competitors because of the best in the market," he added.

NEXUS has integration of the latest APIs of all the key suppliers like the integration of Rapid for Expedia, Aptitude for Hotel Beds Group, v4.0 for DOTW, which helps in bringing out best out of supplier APIs.

About NEXUS



With all major suppliers already pre-integrated and ready-to-use, NEXUS, developed with cloud-first architecture, guarantees a faster go-to-market, higher performance, greater scalability, and uptime.

Its AI-based and completely automated helps travel businesses enhance their customer experience without having to worry about the industry-wide problem of duplicate hotel inventory. Moreover, flexible provided by NEXUS allow for a circle-based or within a city or neighborhood for more accurate results. NEXUS also incorporates optimized across all suppliers to bring the best performance out of supplier APIs.

To learn more about NEXUS, visit https://



About



Established in 2018, Vervotech was started with the vision and passion of making the more efficient and effective, using next-gen technologies. Founded by inspired entrepreneurs with a collective experience of several decades in travel technology, Vervotech enables travel agencies in jump-starting their business expansion and experimenting with new ideas at a fast pace.

Vervotech aims to bring people together with a continued focus on the latest technologies. Collaborating with customers, Vervotech solves complex problems in the areas of cloud, mobility, e-commerce, and data analytics, all of which enables an enterprise-wide digital transformation.

To know more, visit or write to

About



Akbar Travels, one of the largest travel companies in the country today, has been the epitome of growth in the - from humble beginnings as a small specializing in Gulf-bound traffic to a well-diversified agency providing the entire gamut of across the world including flights, holidays, hotels, visas, cabs and foreign exchange. Akbar Travels has made a name for itself by providing at the most economical rates to its customers. Akbar Travels, because of its extensive network of agents, branches and massive volumes of business, enjoys special discounts and preferential rates with most suppliers (airline, hotels and other operators).

Apart from an efficient and well-equipped website, it also supports customers with its huge network, with branches and franchises across as well as in the The company currently has 118 branches across and a presence in 24 cities in the Middle East, 2 each in US & UK and 1 each in & Customers can drop by their nearest branch any time and Akbar staff will be happy to serve them. This branch-support to their customers all over is a unique value-add to customers booking with Akbar Travels Online.

To know more, visit https://



Visit https://agents.akbartravelsonline.com to learn more about the agent platform of Akbar Travels.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)