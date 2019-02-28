Luca Guadagnino in talks for new HBO drama series 'We Are Who We Are'

-
ALSO READ
When Luca Guadagnino made Dakota Johnson 'uncomfortable'
How Dakota Johnson transformed into a world-class dancer for 'Suspiria'
How Tilda Swinton transformed into an 82-year-old male for 'Suspiria'
My writings are obliquely biographical: Aciman
My writings are obliquely biographical: Andre Aciman
-
Director Luca Guadagnino is reportedly working on a new drama series for HBO.
According to IndieWire, the 47-year-old filmmaker, known for movies such as "Call Me By Your Name" and "Suspiria", is in negotiations with the network for the show, "We Are Who We Are".
The show will consist of eight hour-long episodes with the first two and the finale being directed by Guadagnino. He will also pen the script alongside Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manieri.
Set in Italy, the show centres on Fraser and Caitlin, a pair of teenagers discovering themselves while living on a military base.
The show will be executive produced by Lorenzo Meili and Riccardo Neri. It is expected to start filming in late May.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU