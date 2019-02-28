Luca Guadagnino in talks for new HBO drama series 'We Are Who We Are'

Luca is reportedly working on a new drama series for

According to IndieWire, the 47-year-old filmmaker, known for movies such as "Call Me By Your Name" and "Suspiria", is in negotiations with the network for the show, "We Are Who We Are".

The show will consist of eight hour-long episodes with the first two and the finale being directed by He will also pen the script alongside and

Set in Italy, the show centres on Fraser and Caitlin, a pair of teenagers discovering themselves while living on a military base.

The show will be executive produced by and It is expected to start filming in late May.

