Akhilesh attacks Modi govt over soldiers' deaths

(SP) Yadav sought to corner the on Monday over the death of soldiers, asking "why the government is waiting and watching".

"Till when will the three day period of mourning keep getting extended? Everyday we get of the brave martyrdom of our jawans while smiling BJP politicians accompany their funeral processions. Why is the govt waiting and watching?," he said in a tweet.

The former minister also tagged a report with the headline -- "Four Army personnel including martyred in encounter with terrorists in Pulwama" -- with his tweet.

Yadav had, on February 15, visited the house of slain CRPF personnel Pradeep, one of the 40 victims of the Pulwama terror attack, in Kannauj and paid condolences.

The SP also took to on Sunday to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government after the Delhi- Vande Bharat Express developed a technical snag.

"After the inauguration, fumes were seen in Vande Bharat train, power failure inside coaches, snag developed in brakes after which train came to a halt. Vande Bharat is a story of development. Farmers are angry, youths are unemployed, security system has collapsed and country's economy shattered," he wrote on the microblogging website.

The country's first semi-high speed train had broken down on its return journey to New from

