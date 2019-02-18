Gehlot undergoes surgery in Mumbai, PM wishes him good health

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has undergone a surgery for hernia at a hospital in Mumbai.

Gehlot, 67, who was operated upon on Sunday, appealed to people to be tab of their health issues and get timely treatment for it.

"I have been successfully operated for hernia here in Mumbai due to timely detection," Gehlot said in a tweet.

He stressed that being aware and vigilant was the key to all curable diseases, including swine flu, which, he said, was 100 per cent curable.

The disease claimed more than 70 lives in Rajasthan recently.

"I appeal to all the people to be aware of their health and get timely treatment," he urged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished good health to the senior Congress leader.

"Happy to know about the successful operation. Best wishes for your good health Ashok Ji," Modi said in a tweet.

First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 13:30 IST

