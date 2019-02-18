Gehlot undergoes surgery in Mumbai, PM wishes him good health

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has undergone a surgery for hernia at a hospital in

Gehlot, 67, who was operated upon on Sunday, appealed to people to be tab of their health issues and get timely treatment for it.

"I have been successfully operated for hernia here in due to timely detection," Gehlot said in a tweet.

He stressed that being aware and vigilant was the key to all curable diseases, including swine flu, which, he said, was 100 per cent curable.

The disease claimed more than 70 lives in recently.

"I appeal to all the people to be aware of their health and get timely treatment," he urged.

wished good health to the senior

"Happy to know about the successful operation. Best wishes for your good health Ashok Ji," Modi said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)