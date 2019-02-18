VBL board okays plans to acquire PepsiCo franchise rights in South, West India

India's bottling partner Monday said its board has approved plans to acquire franchise rights of the beverages and snacks in South and West regions.

The board has approved the company's intent to enter into a binding agreement with India Holdings to acquire franchise rights in the two regions for a national bottling, sales and distribution footprint in seven states and five UTs, Ltd (VBL) said in a regulatory filing.

Upon completion of these acquisitions, VBL will be a franchise of beverages business across 27 states and seven Union Territories (UTs), it added.

"The proposed acquisitions are in line with the company's strategy to expand into contiguous territories and will help to acquire greater scale, operational productivity and efficiency leading to higher revenues and profitable growth," it said.

VBL, however, did not disclose financial details of the proposed acquisitions.

The company further said its board will meet on February 26 to consider raising of capital through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).

Comments from could not be obtained immediately.

Last year in January, VBL had entered into a pact with PepsiCo to sell and distribute the latter's entire Tropicana range of juices along with Gatorade and Quaker Value-Added Dairy in North and East India.

VBL already held manufacturing, sales and distribution rights for Tropicana Slice and Tropicana Frutz in the two regions.

PepsiCo had then stated that North and East regions together accounted for 80 per cent of the juice market in India and VBL's contiguous reach would help it more than double the distribution reach in these states.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)