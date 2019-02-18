JUST IN
Business Standard

Silver futures up 0.6 per cent on positive global trend

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Silver futures traded higher by 0.6 per cent at Rs 40,200 per kg Monday after investors increased their holdings amid positive global cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in March contract was trading higher by Rs 238, or 0.6 per cent, at Rs 40,200 per kg in futures trade in a business turnover of 13,662 lots.

Silver to be delivered in May also traded higher by Rs 225, or 0.56 per cent, at Rs 40,760 per kg in a business turnover of 3,914 lots.

The rise in silver prices at futures market was mostly attributed to widening of bets by participants, in tandem with a firm trend in the global markets, analysts said.

In the international market, silver traded 0.56 per cent higher at USD 15.81 an ounce in Singapore.

First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 13:30 IST

